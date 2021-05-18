The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.64.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$79.61. 1,684,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,199. The company has a market cap of C$96.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$50.17 and a 52-week high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

