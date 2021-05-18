The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.79 and a 200-day moving average of $220.66. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $125.80 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

