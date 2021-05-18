The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $36,814,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

