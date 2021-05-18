The Children’s Place Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,427 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,271% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $91.38.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

