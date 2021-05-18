The Children’s Place Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,427 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,271% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $91.38.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit