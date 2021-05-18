The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

