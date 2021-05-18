The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 184,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,616. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

