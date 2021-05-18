The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.99 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.54 and its 200 day moving average is $272.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.