The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XONE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 51,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,554. The company has a market cap of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

