The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of GDV opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.