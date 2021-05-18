The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of GDV opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.