The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $173.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

