The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in The Home Depot by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.21. The company has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

