The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 67,192 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.06% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CATC opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $608.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

