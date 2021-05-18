The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -319.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

