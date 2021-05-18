The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

IP stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

