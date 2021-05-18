The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of ACA opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

