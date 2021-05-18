The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.58% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $20,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,869,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIT opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 209.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

