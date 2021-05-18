The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,554 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Masimo were worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Masimo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.