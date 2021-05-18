The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,461 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

