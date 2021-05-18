The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $232.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

