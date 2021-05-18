The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 560 ($7.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

LON:SGE traded up GBX 20.48 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 663.68 ($8.67). The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.56. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The stock has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

