The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $52,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.