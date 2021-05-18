The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.06.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $284.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.97. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.