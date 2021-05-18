The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,524 shares of company stock valued at $14,344,470 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

