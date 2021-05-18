The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The Toro has increased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Toro stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,511. The Toro has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

