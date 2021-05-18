The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

