The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.31.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $174.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $308.74 billion, a PE ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.