The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Neutral Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Shares of DIS opened at $170.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $308.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

