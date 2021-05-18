Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $8.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.39 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.61. 1,897,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average is $475.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.