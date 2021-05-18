Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Position Lessened by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

TRI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 10,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,921. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

