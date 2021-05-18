TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$132.94. 113,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,641. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

