Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $77.46

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $77.46 or 0.00177630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $51.14 million and $6.38 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00091737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00397553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00230134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.03 or 0.01378223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,174 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

