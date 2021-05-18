Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,188 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 137.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 218,637 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after buying an additional 2,807,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

