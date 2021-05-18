Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.