Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

