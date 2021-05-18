Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.01.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.