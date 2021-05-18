Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $69,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.51 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.