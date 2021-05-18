Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $76,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

