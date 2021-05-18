Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,922,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,753,000 after purchasing an additional 275,164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.