Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.05 million.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

