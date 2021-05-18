Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,261 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the typical volume of 500 call options.

Herman Miller stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

