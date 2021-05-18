TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

