TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.19.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.91%.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

