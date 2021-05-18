TravelNote Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $35,394.22 and $914.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TravelNote has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

