Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,240 shares of company stock worth $3,795,308 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.