Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.33 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.