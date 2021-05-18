Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $165.33 and a one year high of $223.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.