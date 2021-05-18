Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in News were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

