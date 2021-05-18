Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 170 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bunge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

