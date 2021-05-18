Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 36,360 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

