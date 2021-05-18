Tricon Residential (TCNGF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS: TCNGF):

5/18/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF remained flat at $$10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

