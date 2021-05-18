Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 108.68 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 80.89 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 115.80 ($1.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.75.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox floated on the London Stock Exchange in July 2018. We invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes, across Continental Europe. We focus on key logistics hubs, which are close to major population centres in Europe's most-established logistics markets and have good availability of labour.

See Also: retirement calculator

Dividend History for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit